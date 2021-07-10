Viken Detection Develops New Handheld Narcotics Analyzer for Drug Interdiction

Viken Detection, a specialist in x-ray imaging, chemical detection and environmental analytical solutions, has released a new handheld narcotics analyzer. The FOXHOUND-HNA™ with tri-mode functionality is designed for drug interdiction and tailored for wide use in law enforcement operations.

FOXHOUND-HNA enables users to determine if narcotics are or have been present, and identify those substances. FOXHOUND-HNA features high-resolution ion mobility spectrometry (IMS) technology in three modes: vapor, trace, and bulk sampling. Vapor and trace mode are used before substances are found to tell authorities if a narcotic is or has been present, while bulk sampling mode is used when suspicious materials have been found that need to be identified. FOXHOUND-HNA’s patent-pending bulk sampling mode is a new feature, designed to handle large amounts of material that would typically overwhelm IMS and Mass Spectrometry systems. FOXHOUND’s bulk sampling mode does not require swabs, significantly reducing consumables costs.

Dr. Hanh Lai, Senior VP & GM of Viken’s Chemical Detection and Environmental Hazards Business, said the unit offers a “new standard for field chemical detection technology, replacing legacy technology that has languished while the opioid epidemic persists”.

