Viken Detection Hires Chitra Subramanian as Chief Operating Officer

Imaging and detection specialist, Viken Detection, has hired Chitra Subramanian as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Subramanian comes to Viken from Analogic, where she was Director of Engineering for the Medical Imaging (CT) business. During her 20-year span at Analogic, she led multiple large-scale imaging programs in both the medical and security businesses and was the Principal Engineer and Program Manager for their Rapid DNA program (portable point-of-use instrument for DNA identification, including applications for law enforcement and the military). Subramanian has extensive experience in systems engineering, software engineering, reconstruction software, X-ray physics and imaging algorithms and has four patents in this field. She is a Gordon Fellow from Northeastern University and an alumna of the Boston Chamber of Commerce Women’s leadership program. She has an MS in Computer Engineering from Rutgers University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai.

“Chitra and I worked together for many years and I’m thrilled to have her join the Viken team,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Viken Detection. “She is a seasoned leader with broad technical experience and a passion for our industry’s mission. Chitra will be instrumental in helping me further scale Viken to achieve our ambitious goals.”

“The team and the innovations at Viken Detection are what drew me to the company,” said Chitra Subramanian. “I am excited to join Viken at this inflection point in the company. I look forward to working with this extraordinary team to bring these innovative technological solutions to the public safety and security markets.”

