Viken Detection Partner Federal Resources Wins $2.5 Million DEA Contract

Viken Detection has announced its channel partner, Federal Resources, has been awarded a $2.5 million contract from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Viken Detection’s NIGHTHAWK-HBI handheld x-ray imager. 

The five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) allows the agency the flexibility to deploy an array of technologies which have been designed to meet the specific needs of its diverse mission.

Viken Detection’s NIGHTHAWK-HBI is a handheld backscatter imager that enables law enforcement officers and agents to locate concealed narcotics, explosives and other contraband. Viken’s technology has already aided in thousands of seizures in the U.S. and around the world. 

Training will also be provided as part of the long-term contract.

