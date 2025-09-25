VivSoft Beats Out 17 to Win $16.5M Coast Guard Contract for VIDA Data Management System

VivSoft Technologies LLC, a specialized small business IT systems integrator, has secured a significant five-year contract worth almost $16.5 million to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Vessel Incidental Discharge Act (VIDA) Data Management System (DMS) IT services system development. The company successfully competed against 17 other bidders through the General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS III contract vehicle.

Teamed up with major USCG partner Synergy, VivSoft, is collaborating with leaders in federal, state, and local governments to drive mission success through development, security, and operations (DevSecOps), cloud, artifical intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and blockchain technologies.

The 8(a) STARS III governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) is a small business set-aside contract that provides flexible access to IT services and customized IT services-based solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners.

For full details on the USCG contract, visit USASPENDING.