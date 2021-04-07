VWK9 Expands Public Safety Canine Program to Protect the Public from Active Shooters

Public spaces such as businesses, schools, retail establishments, shopping malls and events are becoming increasingly vulnerable to an active shooter attack. All areas across the United States are at risk.

From 2017-2019, there have been 89 active shooter attacks in public areas wherein firearms were prohibited. In 2020, during a worldwide pandemic, there were over 600 occurrences of gun violence that resulted in the death or injury of four or more people in public or semi-public places. These tragedies have taken place in all months, all days of the week, and times of day. Active shooters are all sexes, all ages, and all races.

Statistics show there is no way to predict the likelihood of an attack and very little can be done to mitigate loss once the attack has begun. Over the last three years, more than 50% of attacks were concluded in under five minutes. Consequently, early detection is vital.

It is these statistics and studies released by the National Threat Assessment Center in Mass Attacks in Public Spaces Reports 2018-2020, that influenced the 360K9 Group and body-worn canine detection specialist, VWK9, to expand on their explosive detection operational success, to include firearms detection.

VWK9 developed and launched its Public Safety Canine™ program in August of 2020 in response to the increased gun violence in public spaces. The company used its knowledge in body-worn explosives detection training protocols, scientifically proven methodologies, and extensive operational experience to provide a fully trained canine able to detect concealed explosive devices and firearms on an individual moving through a public space.

VWK9’s Public Safety Canines™ are now actively deployed in areas of public interest throughout the United States. SInce its inception, the Public Safety Canine™ program has 200+ confirmed concealed firearm finds being carried by individuals in areas wherein firearms are not authorized. The company says this early detection method and employment of the Public Safety Canine™ has also proven to be a significant deterrent for individuals who are illegally or impermissibly carrying a firearm in a public space.

