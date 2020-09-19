Winnipeg International Airport Launches eGates for NEXUS Travelers

Winnipeg Airports Authority contracted Vision-Box to deploy six of its newest generation ABC GT-11 eGates with biometric facial clearance for the NEXUS Program.

Six Vision-Box Automated Border Control (ABC) eGates will now greet arriving travelers enrolled in the NEXUS Program at Winnipeg International Airport. NEXUS is a trusted traveller program operated by Canada Border Services Agency that expedites border crossings for pre-approved and enrolled Canadian, American, and Mexican citizens. Travelers enrolled in the NEXUS program avoid border entry lines by using specially reserved lanes equipped with identity screening platforms for expedited checks when entering the country from anywhere in the world.

The ABC eGates will facilitate and speed up the border clearance of arriving NEXUS enrolled passengers from all international locations using safe and secure automated biometric facial matching.

This is the first time that ABC Biometric eGates are being deployed to process NEXUS enrolled travelers instead of the regularly used NEXUS kiosks. It is also the first NEXUS touchless solution.

Vision-Box’s Orchestra™ Digital Identity Management Platform will manage the Nexus border clearance and crossing process. Orchestra manages in real-time the necessary parameters of traveler identification at the crossing point. After the traveler scans their NEXUS member card, a photo is taken of the traveller’s face and a secure identification match is made against the biometric facial information in the traveller’s NEXUS membership profile.

