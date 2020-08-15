Woolpert Hires Drone Specialist Sheldon Menezes

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Specialist Sheldon Menezes has joined Woolpert as a geospatial project manager, to provide consulting for the firm’s aviation clients.

Menezes graduated with a degree in aviation management from the Florida Institute of Technology and is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE). A licensed remote pilot, Menezes has developed flight safety standards, concepts of operation and standard operating procedures for UAS, while completing more than 200 commercial UAS missions. These missions have ranged in purpose and scope from mapping and construction monitoring to infrastructure inspections and confined space entries. Additionally, Menezes has a strong aviation planning background and has developed numerous airport master and layout plans, conducted environmental assessments and coordinated the development of capital improvement projects with federal, state and local agencies.

Menezes said joining a firm like Woolpert that serves architecture, engineering and geospatial clients around the world gives him the opportunity to advance his career by providing a diverse range of UAS services and consulting.

“UAS has been used for commercial purposes for a while now but, since the FAA introduced its Part 107 regulations in 2016, there has been exponential growth in UAS technologies, capabilities and applications,” Menezes said. “Understanding how UAS will fully integrate with the national airspace system is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry right now, and I hope to help address that through my role here.”

Woolpert Aviation Geospatial Practice Leader Eric Risner said Menezes’ skillset will help Woolpert identify and explore opportunities for UAS applications in the aviation and engineering industries.

