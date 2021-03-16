WWC Global, McChrystal Group and Partner Forces Align to Bring Leadership Training to the Federal Workforce

WWC Global, McChrystal Group, and Partner Forces have established a partnership to deliver high quality leadership programs and sustainment solutions to the federal government. This will offer best-in-class talent management training to build skills and behaviors that enable leaders to unlock the potential of their teams.

Working alongside government customers, the firms’ customized approach will implement proven strategies to transform and integrate the changes necessary for effective leadership development.

“‘Good government’ relies on an effective and engaged government workforce. Targeted investments for these personnel yield outsized dividends in the outcomes of government programs,” said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global.

“Our civil service employees are as critical to the government mission as our military. Leadership programs are just as central to their jobs as they are to our military,” said General (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Co-Founder and CEO of McChrystal Group.

The firms offer a multi-level approach to provide this training. Upon first engagement, McChrystal Group will conduct a Team of Teams® assessment of the organization. This diagnostic analysis, done in concert with employees, will help to understand the “what” and “why”– the issues experienced by a federal team. These assessments are both quantitative and qualitative, assessing behaviors and analyzing how the organization functions in practice. With the data in hand, the firms will design a custom program to improve team performance.

“This partnership integrates three values-based companies and their industry-leading experiences from the public and private sectors in the areas of leadership programs, transition management, strategy and program development, information technology, and human capital,” said Jenny Stone, Partner Forces Founder & President.

WWC Global, McChrystal Group, and Partner Forces form a “team of teams” to provide the resources, experience and lasting training to help federal agencies build better, more effective and more efficient departments.

Multiple contract vehicles are available including OASIS Pools 1,2,3, HCaTS, and GSA.

Together, the companies have also penned an op-ed for The Hill on building a better government.

Read the announcement at WWC Global

