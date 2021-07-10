ZeroFox Joins Forces With Vigilante to Deliver Dark Web Intelligence Service

ZeroFox, a specialist in external threat intelligence and protection, has joined forces with Vigilante, a Dark Web threat intelligence provider. Vigilante is the second company to join the ZeroFox family in the last three quarters, following the merger with Cyveillance that was announced in October 2020.

With over a decade of experience in targeted threat hunting and cultivating trusted personas within the underground economy, Vigilante fulfills demanding intelligence requirements for a broad range of companies across a diverse array of industries, including many of the Fortune 50. Vigilante’s global team of expert operatives and analysts will be integrated with ZeroFox to enable access to unique data sets and threat research.

“Attacks and breaches are occurring at an all-time high, and organizations need a clear view of the underground economy, how bots may be attacking them or if their credentials, credit cards, personally identifiable information (PII) and other information could be traded there, as well as understanding emerging tactics, exploits and vulnerabilities to stay ahead,” said James C. Foster, Chief Executive Officer, ZeroFox. “This new capability increases the scale and comprehensiveness of our dark web intelligence capabilities to our customers, protecting their organization, people, customers and information.“

The combined ZeroFox and Vigilante platform provides dark web intelligence in the form of breach intel and response, data delivery, botnet exposure monitoring, and operative intelligence including threat attribution. Vigilante will be integrated into ZeroFox immediately.

