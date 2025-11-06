spot_img
Robert Shea Honored with National Academy of Public Administration’s Award for Exceptional Service

Source: National Academy of Public Administration

Robert Shea, CEO of GovNavigators, received the National Academy of Public Administration’s George Graham Award for Exceptional Service on November 5, 2025.

Named for the Academy’s first president, the award recognizes Fellows who have made sustained and extraordinary contributions to making the Academy a stronger and more respected organization. Shea’s career exemplifies this mission across multiple fronts.

Shea’s influence on modern government is substantial. As a former Associate Director for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), he helped develop the Performance Accountability Rating Tool (PART), which transformed federal program evaluation. At Grant Thornton, he contributed to the Commission on Evidence-Based Policymaking, laying groundwork for the landmark Evidence Act.

Shea’s tenure on the Academy’s Board of Directors, including as Board Chair, and his leadership of the Executive Organization and Management Standing Panel reflect deep commitment to the institution’s mission. Under his guidance, the Academy has grown in reputation, fiscal health, and membership.

“Robert’s been steering ships big and small for years—from federal agencies to good government groups to our merry band here at GovNavigators,” the company noted. “Today’s award proves what we already knew: nobody charts a smarter, kinder course in the public sector.”

The recognition honors a career dedicated not just to improving government, but to building the institutions that make sustained improvement possible.

