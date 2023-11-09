56.8 F
Meet Your Mission

Meet Your Mission: Chris Mocella, Deputy Director, Interdiction Technology Branch, CBP

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Join HSToday and Kalyna White as she sits down with Chris Mocella, the Deputy Director / Assistant Director for Operations, Interdiction Technology Branch, Laboratories and Scientific Services at CBP!

Under U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Chris Mocella is the Assistant Director for Operations and currently Acting Deputy Director within the Interdiction Technology Branch (ITB) of Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS). LSS is the scientific, technical, and forensic wing of CBP, with ITB as the engineering and test-and-evaluation group handling Rapid Technology Assessments (RTA) of systems and technologies that could provide solutions to CBP’s mission needs. The disciplines and expertise within ITB includes cargo and conveyance inspection technologies, counternarcotics systems, cross-border tunnel threat solutions, and digital forensic technology. Chris joined CBP in 2006 as a Duty Scientist at the 24/7 Teleforensics Center. Prior to that, Chris studied the chemistry of energetic materials and pyrotechnics under Dr. John Conkling at Washington College in Chestertown, MD, and is the primary author on The Chemistry of Pyrotechnics, 3rd Edition (CRC Press).

