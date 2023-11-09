Meet Your Mission: Eric Leckey, Associate Administrator for Mission Support, FEMA

Join HSToday and Kalyna White as she sits down with Eric M. Leckey, the Associate Administrator for Mission Support at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and a career member of the Senior Executive Service.

In his role, Mr. Leckey provides leadership and direction to achieve business excellence to a team of 1,477 Mission Support professionals and an additional 603 disaster reservists in delivering a $504.3 million dollar program of requirements in the areas of administrative and real property services, information technology and cyber security, procurement, security, and human capital. From 2019-2022, Mr. Leckey served as the Deputy Associate Administrator for Mission Support and from 2015-2019 he served as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and provided executive-level leadership, management, and oversight in the delivery of agency-wide business administrative services in the areas of installations, infrastructure, and environmental services; accountable property and support services; safety, health, medical, and psychological support services; and privacy, disclosure, and records management.