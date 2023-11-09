Meet Your Mission: Patricia Cogswell, former Deputy Administrator of TSA

Join HSToday and Kalyna White as she sits down with Patty Cogswell, the former Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Assistant Director for Intelligence at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Acting Undersecretary within the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Policy Integration and Implementation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Screening Coordination. Patty Cogswell joined Guidehouse in September 2020, working in the areas of innovation, organization and mission transformation and redesign across the national security sector.

Ms. Cogswell is a homeland and national security executive with 24 years of government experience;13 years as a senior executive. She led programs at the White House, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, in transportation, intelligence, policy, border security, screening, and information sharing initiatives. She possesses substantive expertise in: aviation, maritime, and surface transportation security; US government and foreign partner screening and vetting programs; counter terrorism; transnational organized crime; intelligence; information sharing and associated technology architectures; and immigration and border processes.