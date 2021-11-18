CISA Adds Four Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog

CISA has added four new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, which require remediation from federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agencies by December 1, 2021. CISA has evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

CVE Number CVE Title Remediation Due Date CVE-2021-22204 Exiftool Remote Code Execution vulnerability 12/01/2021 CVE-2021-40449 Microsoft Win32k Elevation of Privilege 12/01/2021 CVE-2021-42292 Microsoft Excel Security Feature Bypass 12/01/2021 CVE-2021-42321 Microsoft Exchange Server Remote Code Execution 12/01/2021

Binding Operational Directive (BOD) 22-01: Reducing the Significant Risk of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities established the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog as a living list of known CVEs that carry significant risk to the federal enterprise. BOD 22-01 requires FCEB agencies to remediate identified vulnerabilities by the due date to protect FCEB networks against active threats. See the BOD 22-01 Fact Sheet for more information.

Although BOD 22-01 only applies to FCEB agencies, CISA strongly urges all organizations to reduce their exposure to cyberattacks by prioritizing timely remediation of Catalog vulnerabilities as part of their vulnerability management practice. CISA will continue to add vulnerabilities to the Catalog that meet the meet the specified criteria.

Read more at CISA