69.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
spot_img
HomeCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencySubject Matter AreasInfrastructure Security

CISA Releases New Tool to Help Organizations Guard Against Insider Threats

Insider threats can pose serious risk to any organization because of the institutional knowledge and trust placed in the hands of the perpetrator. 

By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an Insider Risk Mitigation Self-Assessment Tool today, which assists public and private sector organizations in assessing their vulnerability to an insider threat.  By answering a series of questions, users receive feedback they can use to gauge their risk posture.  The tool will also help users further understand the nature of insider threats and take steps to create their own prevention and mitigation programs.

“While security efforts often focus on external threats, often the biggest threat can be found inside the organization,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security David Mussington.  “CISA urges all our partners, especially small and medium businesses who may have limited resources, to use this new tool to develop a plan to guard against insider threats.  Taking some small steps today can make a big difference in preventing or mitigating the consequences of an insider threat in the future.”

Insider threats can pose serious risk to any organization because of the institutional knowledge and trust placed in the hands of the perpetrator.  Insider threats can come from current or former employees, contractors, or others with inside knowledge, and the consequences can include compromised sensitive information, damaged organizational reputation, lost revenue, stolen intellectual property, reduced market share, and even physical harm to people.  CISA has a number of tools, training, and information on an array of threats public and private sector organizations face, including insider threats.  Information on these resources can be found at CISA.gov.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleNSA, CISA Release Guidance on Selecting and Hardening Remote Access VPNs
Next articleDHS S&T Awards Funding to Design Passenger Self-Screening Solution
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.