NECP Webinar: Stay Flexible and Adaptable by Planning for Communications Continuity

Speakers will discuss specific communications elements that should be considered and explain how existing capabilities should be updated.

By Homeland Security Today
An Army Reserve Soldier with Task Force 76, CBRN Response Element (CRE), communicates with the command center during a joint training exercise Jan. 25, 2019, in Homestead, Fla. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

Achieving secure and resilient voice and data communications across the Emergency Communications Ecosystem is essential for public safety agencies to execute their missions. However, as emergency communications systems and functions become more interconnected, they also become more vulnerable to impacts from physical and cyber-based threats and hazards. The National Emergency Communication Plan (NECP) highlights the critical need for public safety organizations to plan for continuity and recovery of critical communications. Despite its importance, the SAFECOM Nationwide Survey found that less than half of public safety organizations build processes into their plans to ensure continuity of communications during out-of-the ordinary emergencies or disasters.

This webinar, hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will highlight the importance of continuity capabilities in the emergency communications ecosystem and provide participants with best practices for ensuring limited loss of critical communications during incidents.  Speakers will discuss specific communications elements that should be considered; explain how existing capabilities should be updated or upgraded to ensure continuity based on lessons learned; and provide real world experiences on how jurisdictions have adapted to mitigate mission impacts from communications vulnerabilities. During the webinar, participants can expect to discuss:

  • Continuity capabilities-building principles, practices, and resources available at the FEMA National Continuity Resource Toolkit and other sites;

  • The importance of periodically reviewing and updating or upgrading capabilities; and

  • Leveraging the NECP to understand and build emergency communications resilience

Presented in partnership with:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Continuity Programs Directorate

City of Alexandria (VA) Department of Emergency & Customer Communications

To join, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars
Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

Please consider joining a few minutes early to ensure connectivity. You must dial in for audio. For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp

