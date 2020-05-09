Acting DNI Grenell Announces ODNI Organizational Changes

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell today announced several organizational changes to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Under staff and leadership review for over a year, these reforms will save government resources, enhance support to ODNI’s Department of Defense partners and customers, strengthen the Intelligence Community’s (IC) cyber posture, and improve mission management and outreach.

Highlights of these changes include:

A Sunset of ODNI’s Directorate of National Security Partnerships

• To reduce bureaucracy and more efficiently use taxpayer dollars while improving effectiveness, ODNI’s Directorate of National Security Partnerships (NSP) will sunset and its national intelligence management and partnership functions will transfer to existing DNI organizations.

• This change, which reunites all of ODNI’s mission management functions in a single organization and folds ODNI’s partnership organization into the strategic communications and information sharing groups, will move ODNI from four directorates to three, reducing manpower and management overhead.

Establishing a DNI Advisor for Military Affairs

• These reforms will transition the existing NSP flag officer position into a new role, the Director’s Advisor for Military Affairs (DAMA). The DAMA will serve as the DNI’s principal advisor on military affairs and as a liaison to the Department of Defense.

• This position will unify ODNI efforts on behalf of the Department of Defense and better enable ODNI to meet the needs of its warfighting partners.

Combining existing organizations into a single IC Cyber Executive

• These reforms will combine four previously separate ODNI organizations focused on cyber into a single organization, the IC Cyber Executive.

• This position will provide a single ODNI focal point for the cyber mission, which will strengthen the IC’s cyber posture to better defend U.S. national security interests.

Read more at ODNI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)