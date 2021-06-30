Alberto A. Flores Enters on Duty as Port Director for Laredo Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Laredo Field Office announced that Alberto A. Flores, currently the Deputy Director of Field Operations, Laredo Field Office, has been selected as the Port Director for Laredo Port of Entry. Flores succeeds Eugene Crawford, who had served as acting Port Director since January 2021 and will now serve as Assistant Port Director, Border Security, Laredo Port of Entry.

“After serving as Deputy DFO for Laredo Field Office and as a former Acting Port Director, Laredo Port of Entry I am well acquainted with implementing policy and interfacing with law enforcement partners and trade stakeholders at both the regional and local levels,” Flores said. “As we begin to navigate the future, I look forward to working together with both long established and new partners to ensure we do as much as we can to utilize the latest technology and innovation to facilitate lawful trade and travel while keeping an ever watchful eye on our border security mission.”

Prior to this assignment, Flores served as the Deputy Director, Field Operations at the Laredo Field Office with oversight of border security, trade and mission support operations. From January of 2018 to February of 2020, Mr. Flores served as the Acting Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry where he managed a diverse workforce of over 1,225 employees, and was responsible for administrative management and operational oversight at four international bridges, one international airport, one rail crossing facility and one Immigration Hearing Facility (IHF). Mr. Flores maintained management and oversight responsibilities for processing approximately 17 million travelers and upwards of $139 billion in trade annually.

Mr. Flores began his federal law enforcement career with the Department of Treasury, U.S. Customs Service in 1997 as an Inspector at the Laredo Port of Entry. Since his initial assignment, Mr. Flores has gained extensive knowledge in passenger and cargo operations, and has been successful in providing guidance, establishing priorities, coordinating and aligning resources to CBP’s mission objectives. He has more than 24 years of federal service, which include numerous leadership positions with Customs and Border Protection. Alberto A. Flores is a native of Laredo, Texas and a 1995 graduate of Texas A&M International University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He and his wife Araceli have one son, three daughters and a granddaughter.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)