Alyssa M. Doyle Named Special Agent in Charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office

Director Christopher Wray has named Alyssa M. Doyle as the special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence and Cyber Division at the Los Angeles Field Office. She most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Operational Technology Division at the FBI’s facility in Quantico, Virginia.

Ms. Doyle began her career as an FBI special agent in 2004 and was assigned to work public corruption, counterterrorism, and cyber investigations in the Chicago Field Office. She also served on Chicago’s Evidence Response Team. She was promoted to supervisory special agent in 2010 and led oversight of Chicago’s cyber intrusion program and the regional computer forensics lab.

In 2015, Ms. Doyle was promoted to special assistant, first serving the executive assistant director of the Information and Technology Branch and then the associate deputy director.

Ms. Doyle was promoted in 2017 to assistant special agent in charge of the Sacramento Field Office in California, where she was responsible for the Intelligence Branch and had investigative oversight of the Stockton and Fairfield Resident Agencies.

In 2018, Ms. Doyle was promoted to section chief and named the FBI’s chief information security officer, situated in the Office of the Chief Information Officer at FBI Headquarters in Washington. As CISO, Ms. Doyle was responsible for the FBI’s cybersecurity.

Ms. Doyle was promoted to deputy assistant director in the Operational Technology Division in 2020, in charge of strategy for the Digital and Forensics and Analytics Section, the Collection and Infrastructure Section, and the Business Engagement and Intelligence Section.

Before she joined the FBI, Ms. Doyle developed and implemented pharmaceutical IT systems for a Fortune 500 company in Cincinnati. She earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Read more at FBI

