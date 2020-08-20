Andrew McCabe, Former FBI Deputy Director, Joins Schar School Faculty

Former deputy director of the FBI Andrew McCabe will join the faculty of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University beginning August 24.

McCabe, who serves as an intelligence analyst for CNN, will hold the title of Distinguished Visiting Professor. He will teach courses in national security and related topics beginning with the spring semester. Until then he will be a special guest lecturer in the Schar School.

“I am honored to join the Schar School team of scholars and professionals who are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of government and policy professionals,” McCabe said in a statement. “It is a wonderful opportunity to share my experience and perspectives on law enforcement and national security with students interested in serving their country and their communities.”

Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School, said McCabe’s addition to the faculty strengthens a Master’s in International Security program that already boasts such leading experienced professionals such as former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael V. Hayden, former CIA acting director Michael Morell, former White House Situation Room senior director Larry Pfeiffer, and former vice chair of the National Intelligence Council Ellen Laipson.

“We are thrilled to have Andrew McCabe join the Schar School to help educate our students who will become the next generation of leaders in the fields of intelligence, security, and public policy,” Rozell said.

