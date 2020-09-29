Aviation Security Expert Joins K2 Security Screening Group

K2 Security Screening Group (SSG), an industry leader in the planning, management, and installation of mission-critical aviation security screening equipment at airports around the world, today announced the appointment of Tom Merryman as the company’s Program Manager. Merryman, who worked closely with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for nearly 15 years and is an expert in security detection systems, will be responsible for overseeing SSG’s US and international portfolio of aviation security projects. He will ensure SSG’s strategic guidance is being incorporated across all projects. Most recently, he oversaw all field service project and program initiatives in North America for L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology company.

“Tom has a proven track record of innovation and a wealth of experience in the aviation security industry,” said Kathy Yurkunas, President of K2 Security Screening Group. “We are thrilled to add his vision, expertise and passion to our talented team.” At L3Harris, Merryman planned and executed the development, testing and integration of advanced security equipment at airports around the world.

Earlier in his career, Merryman was responsible for the maintenance and repair of security detection systems and associated network components at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, which handles more than 24 million passengers annually. He served with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he received a letter of commendation for his actions in the Second Gulf War.

“I have worked with the K2 Security Screening Group team for many years and they have shown, time and time again, their professionalism, their experience, their thoroughness, and their dedication to the homeland security mission,” said Merryman. “I am delighted and honored to have the opportunity to join an exceptional company and help take it to the next exciting phase of its journey.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)