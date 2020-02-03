Barr Names Bobak Talebian Director of DOJ’s Office of Information Policy

Attorney General William P. Barr today appointed Bobak (Bobby) Talebian as Director of the Office of Information Policy (OIP). He has served as Acting Director since October 2019, and replaces Melanie Ann Pustay as Director.

Mr. Talebian will be responsible for managing the Department’s responsibilities related to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), including responding to initial requests made to the Department’s senior leadership offices, adjudicating all appeals from denials by any Department component under the FOIA, developing FOIA policy guidance for all Executive Branch agencies, providing legal counsel and training to agency personnel on the procedural and substantive aspects of the Act, and for overseeing agency compliance with the law.

“Bobby brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position,” said Attorney General Barr. “OIP and the Department of Justice will continue to benefit from his insight, expertise and dedication to public service.”

Before becoming Acting Director, Mr. Talebian served as Acting Chief of Staff from August 2019 to October 2019, where he supervised and managed the day-to-day operations of the office. Earlier, from May 2013 to August 2019, he was the Chief of OIP’s FOIA Compliance Staff, where his team executed OIP’s responsibilities to oversee and encourage government-wide compliance with the FOIA.

Mr. Talebian graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law where he served on Law Review.

Read more at the Justice Department

