Barr to Leave Justice Department Two Days Before Christmas

Attorney General Bill Barr will be leaving the Justice Department before President Trump leaves office, Trump announced on Twitter today as the electoral college ratified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The administration released a letter from Barr, dated today, in which the attorney general since February 2019 praised Trump at length before stating, “As discussed, I will spend the next week wrapping up a few remaining matters important to the Administration and depart on December 23rd.” He then wished the Trump family a good holiday season.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

Trump added that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, who succeeded Rod Rosenstein, would become acting attorney general. Richard Donoghue, who served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from January 2018 to July 2020, will become acting deputy attorney general.

Biden has not yet announced his nominee for attorney general.

