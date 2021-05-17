Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips Wins ASPA’s Doris A. Davis Master’s Thesis Award

Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips of the St. Louis Fire Department has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the American Society for Public Administration‘s Doris A. Davis Master’s Thesis Award.

Phillips is an alum of the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security. The award selection criteria included the quality of the work, the utility of the research to the study and practice of public administration, and the creativity and the originality of the research question, policy proposal, or other guiding elements.

The award will officially be announced at the ASPA Student and New Professionals’ Summit on Tuesday.

Phillips’ recent thesis completion of fire service intelligence processes at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels fed what is now the First Responder Joint Intelligence guide that will become a valuable asset to fire service locations nationwide. He is a recipient of the HSToday 2020 Mission Awards.

Phillips will join HSToday for a webinar May 25 at 12 p.m. EST to talk about critical fire service intelligence processes at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. Register here.

