Biden Announces DOT Team

The Biden Administration has announced key members of its U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) leadership, many of whom are already at work in the opening days of the new Administration.

With the safety of the traveling public and America’s workers at the center of its mission, the team will work toward economic recovery, racial equity, and combating climate change.

“This experienced team looks forward to getting right to work on behalf of the American people to deliver on policies and projects that will create jobs, equitably serve all Americans, and meet the climate crisis,” said Carlos Monje Jr., Senior Advisor to the Secretary and acting Chief of Staff. “President Biden has been clear: stronger infrastructure is a key to building our country back better than it was before.”

Lana Hurdle, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget & Programs, will serve as Acting Secretary of Transportation until Secretary-Designate Buttigieg is confirmed. While additional people will be named later, the initial team (starting on January 20 or soon after) includes:

Amit Bose, Deputy Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration

Ann Carlson, Chief Counsel, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Florence Chen, Special Assistant for Policy

Casey Clemmons, Special Assistant, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

Steve Cliff, Deputy Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Christopher Coes, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy

Nuria Fernandez, Deputy Administrator, Federal Transit Administration

Robert Hampshire, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology

Maurice Henderson, Senior Advisor

Danielle Hirshberg, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

Justine Hong, Director of Executive Secretariat

Robin Hutcheson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Safety Policy

Subash Iyer, Chief Counsel, Federal Transit Administration

Meera Joshi, Deputy Administrator, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

Tatjana Kunz, Special Assistant for Policy

Lucinda Lessley, Deputy Administrator, Maritime Administration

Diana Lopez, Senior Advisor to the Administrator, Federal Railroad Administration

Irene Marion, Director, Departmental Office of Civil Rights

Edward McGlone, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs (House)

Philip A. McNamara, Assistant Secretary for Administration

Bradley Mims, Deputy Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration

Carlos Monje Jr., Senior Advisor and Acting Chief of Staff

Allie Panther, White House Liaison

Alex A. Peña, Special Assistant to the General Counsel

Carol A. (Annie) Petsonk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs

Stephanie Pollack, Deputy Administrator, Federal Highway Administration

John Putnam, Deputy General Counsel

Will Rasky, Special Assistant for Governmental Affairs

Courtenay Raymond, Director of Scheduling and Advance

Andrew Rogers, Chief Counsel, Federal Highway Administration

Laura Schiller, Chief of Staff

Michael Shapiro, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy

Sophie Shulman, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Dani Simons, Assistant to the Secretary and Director of Public Affairs

Charles Small, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs

Mohsin Syed, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Congressional Affairs (Senate)

Charlene Wang, Special Assistant, Federal Highway Administration

Victoria Baecher Wassmer, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Finance and Budget

Vinn White, Senior Advisor for Implementation

Laurence Wildgoose, Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs, and Environment, Federal Aviation Administration

Read the announcement at the Department of Transportation

