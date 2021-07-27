Biden Announces Nominees for DHS Under Secretary for Management, FEMA Deputy Administrator

President Biden today announced that William Valdez will be nominated for under secretary for management at the Department of Homeland Security and Erik Hooks is his nominee for deputy administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Valdez is a former career member of the Senior Executive Service at the Department of Energy and past president of the Senior Executives Association. He is currently the co-founder and board president of the Alliance of Latinx Leadership & Policy, which supports a leadership pipeline for Latinx professionals who want to pursue a career in public service.

“Valdez is a recognized thought leader in the management of government agencies and has worked for 27 years to improve the effectiveness of government, with a goal of providing maximum mission delivery on behalf of the U.S. taxpayer,” the White House said. “A current focus is using technology to improve human capital, procurement, and financial management processes to free up Federal employees from paperwork and focus on delivering mission.”

Valdez was the recipient of a 2007 Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious) and is an elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

In January 2017, Hooks was appointed by the governor of North Carolina as the secretary of public safety and the state’s homeland security advisor. Hooks provides cabinet-level leadership to the NC Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Section, the NC National Guard, the NC Office of Recovery and Resilience, the NC State Highway Patrol, the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the NC State Capitol Police, the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, the Governor’s Crime Commission, and support divisions within the state’s Department of Public Safety. Hooks leads approximately 27,000 sworn and civilian public safety professionals as well as approximately 12,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen.

A native of North Carolina, Hooks has more than 30 years of public safety experience. He is responsible for leadership coordination of homeland security and emergency management functions to provide comprehensive and coordinated preparedness, mitigation, prevention, protection, response and recovery for emergencies, disasters, and acts or threats of terrorism. As North Carolina’s State Administrative Agent, Hooks administers federal funds to state, local and tribal entities across North Carolina. Hooks chairs the North Carolina State Emergency Response Commission and coordinates law enforcement counterterrorism prevention, preparedness, and response training on a statewide basis resulting in a cohesive team response by both law enforcement and emergency first responders to acts of terrorism or a terrorist threat.

Hooks serves on the Executive Committee of the National Governors Homeland Security Advisors Council and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Bill Valdez and Erik Hooks are distinguished leaders and recognized experts in their respective fields,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “They are well positioned to help the Department of Homeland Security address the diverse and urgent challenges facing communities across our country. I hope the Senate will swiftly confirm both of these leaders and our other nominees.”

