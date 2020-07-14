Chris DeRusha, LinkedIn

Biden Campaign Hires Chris DeRusha to Thwart Hackers

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has hired a veteran cybersecurity expert to oversee its defense against hackers during a general election expected to attract significant interest from foreign adversaries.

Chris DeRusha, a former White House cyber adviser and DHS cyber staffer in the Obama administration, has joined the campaign as its chief information security officer, he told POLITICO in an email. DeRusha most recently served as Michigan’s chief security officer.

The Biden campaign has also hired Silicon Valley veteran Jacky Chang as its chief technology officer. Chang was a senior engineer on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and worked for the Democratic National Committee’s voter protection team during the 2018 midterms. The Washington Post first reported both hires.

