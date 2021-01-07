Biden Introduces Attorney General Pick Merrick Garland as He Promises DOJ Independence

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday introduced federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland and other leading prosecutors as key members of his incoming Justice Department.

Garland, whom Biden nominated as his attorney general, would helm a team of legal experts with deep experience in and around the Justice Department and significant experience in civil rights law.

But in the wake of the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Biden began his speech on Thursday by reiterating whom his nominees will serve.

Read more at CNBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)