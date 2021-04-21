Biden Nominates NGA Deputy Director Stacey Dixon to Be No. 2 at ODNI

President Biden today announced his intention to nominate Stacey Dixon for Principal Deputy Director, Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Dixon became the eighth Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) on July 1, 2019. In this role, she assisted the director both in leading the agency and in managing the National System for Geospatial Intelligence. From 2018 to 2019, she served as the fourth director of the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), after serving as its deputy director from 2016 to 2018.

Before joining IARPA, Dixon served as the deputy director of NGA’s research directorate, where she oversaw geospatial intelligence research and development. Prior to that, she served as NGA’s chief of congressional and intergovernmental affairs, and then deputy director of NGA’s corporate communications office.

From 2007 to 2010, she was a staff member for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and from 2003 to 2007, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, where she was assigned to the National Reconnaissance Office’s advanced systems and technology directorate.

Dixon holds both a doctorate and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. She was also a chemical engineering postdoctoral fellow at the University of Minnesota. She additionally serves as a presidentially nominated member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, an appointed NGA Liaison to the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) Board of Directors, and an appointed NGA Liaison to the Spelman College Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM (COE-MWS) Leadership Advisory Board.

