BlackSky Names Uyen Dinh as Vice President for Government Relations and Strategy

BlackSky, a leading provider of global monitoring services and geospatial insights, today announced Uyen (pronounced “Win”) Dinh as its Vice President for Government Relations and Strategy.

Ms. Dinh brings more than two decades of experience, knowledge, and insight in the federal legislative, authorization, and appropriations processes. She is well versed in national security policy, national and military intelligence programs and policies, geospatial intelligence (GEOINT), cybersecurity, and other national security space issues.

“BlackSky will make significant strides with Uyen leading our government relations and strategy efforts,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “Uyen has the unique ability to view challenges and opportunities strategically, while building tactical roadmaps to address them. We will benefit from her experiences both in the public and private sectors. We look forward to Uyen spearheading our efforts to ensure that decision makers have a better understanding of BlackSky’s capabilities to deliver near real-time, first-to-know insights.”

Before joining BlackSky, Ms. Dinh served in the Department of Homeland Security as Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Legislative Affairs. Prior to her executive branch service, she established Win Strategies, a strategic consulting company specializing in national security, space, ISR, and GEOINT issues. Earlier in her career she served as the vice president for government affairs at GeoEye, Inc., an early New Space company that built and launched high-resolution commercial imaging satellites.

Previously, Ms. Dinh served as majority counsel for several U.S. House of Representative committees and offices including the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), the Committee on Government Reform and Oversight, and the Office of Rep. Tom Davis (R-Va.) specializing in national security and defense, intelligence, and homeland security issues.

“I’m excited about my new role with BlackSky,” said Ms. Dinh. “It’s a dynamic and innovative company with strong leadership and a talented workforce. BlackSky has a clear mission to deliver timely and accurate geospatial intelligence to better inform critical decision making. I’m looking forward to advancing this mission; by bringing awareness to how predictive analytics give decision makers exactly the info they need, when they need it. This is game changing.”

Born in Saigon, the Republic of Viet Nam, Ms. Dinh immigrated with her family to the United States in 1975. She received her undergraduate degree from James Madison University and her Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. Ms. Dinh is a member of the Virginia State Bar and serves on the Washington Cyber Roundtable’s Board of Advisors.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)