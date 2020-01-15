Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Carla L. Provost testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations during a Border Patrol oversight hearing in Washington on July 24, 2019. (CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost, First Woman to Lead Agency, to Step Down

Carla Provost, one of the longer-serving members of President Donald Trump’s administration, is stepping down as chief of U.S. Border Patrol, a spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday.

There was no immediate indication who will replace Provost, a 25-year veteran who is the first woman to lead the agency, officials said. Her departure was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Border Patrol, the law enforcement arm of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is part of the Department of Homeland Security. A Homeland Security official speaking on background described Provost’s exit as “pretty simple,” saying it was related to her having become eligible to retire.

