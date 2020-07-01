Boris Johnson’s Pick for National Security Post Attacked as Too Political

British security experts and opposition MPs have condemned David Frost’s appointment as Boris Johnson’s national security adviser, arguing that his political status and lack of direct experience would undermine his effectiveness.

Lord Ricketts, the first person to be appointed to the role when it was created in 2010, said it was his job to provide “politically neutral advice” to the prime minister, allowing the politicians to “work out what they wanted to do”.

“David Frost has explicitly been appointed as a political appointee. So that is confusing the lines between civil service advice and the political, the party-political angle which ministers normally bring and that worries me,” the peer added.

