David Frost’s Twitter profile photo.

Boris Johnson’s Pick for National Security Post Attacked as Too Political

British security experts and opposition MPs have condemned David Frost’s appointment as Boris Johnson’s national security adviser, arguing that his political status and lack of direct experience would undermine his effectiveness.

Lord Ricketts, the first person to be appointed to the role when it was created in 2010, said it was his job to provide “politically neutral advice” to the prime minister, allowing the politicians to “work out what they wanted to do”.

“David Frost has explicitly been appointed as a political appointee. So that is confusing the lines between civil service advice and the political, the party-political angle which ministers normally bring and that worries me,” the peer added.

Read more at The Guardian

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X