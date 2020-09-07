Redhorse Corporation announced that Bryan Pruden joins Redhorse Corporation as VP of Finance and Accounting. A leader in driving profitable growth at companies in highly regulated and varying industries, including financial tech and government contracting, Bryan joins Redhorse as they continue their growth initiative and lead in digital transformation. He will lead the finance, accounting, and program analysis functions at Redhorse, helping create a streamlined growth path.

“I’m excited to add Bryan’s breadth and depth of leadership experience to our team as we continue to grow and shift along with our industry,” Redhorse CEO David Inmon noted.

“Redhorse has an outstanding reputation in their industry for good reason. I’ve had personal experience working with Redhorse at times in my career, and I have enjoyed watching their strong growth to this point,” noted Pruden. “David has built an outstanding leadership team, and I am honored to have the opportunity to join the team at this time in the company’s development.”

Bryan has more than 25 years of experience leading financial and operational efforts in small and large companies. His expertise spans a variety of industries, and has held CFO and COO roles in companies playing a key role during through their growth periods. Bryan spent more than ten years at Intel Corporation, in a variety of strategic planning and leadership roles. He also served as the Vice President and Corporate Group Controller at SAIC/Leidos prior to their restructuring.

A native of Tennesee, Bryan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration with honors at Indiana University. He is actively involved in his community having served in leadership roles on multiple community boards, and he is a founding member of a local charitable organization.

