CBP CIO to Leave After Three Years

Phil Landfried, the chief information officer and assistant commissioner of the Office of Information and Technology (OIT) at the Customs and Border Protection directorate in the Department of Homeland Security is retiring on June 30.

A CBP spokesman confirmed Landfried’s decision to retire after 16 years of federal service. The spokesman said Sonny Bhagowalia, the deputy assistant commissioner and deputy CIO, will be take over for Landfried in the interim.

Landfried has been CIO of CBP since 2017 when he took over for Charlie Armstrong who retired.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)