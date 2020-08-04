CBP Nashville Welcomes New Port Director

The U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Port of Nashville is now under new leadership.

Nashville Port Director Lawrence Allen, former Port Director of Danville, WA and a West Memphis native, has served with CBP for 19 years, but this is the closest he has been to home.

“For 19 years, I’ve been in the desert of Texas, the wilderness of Washington, and the great plains of Montana,” he said. “Nashville allows me to continue my work while bringing me closer to home.”

Allen began his career in law enforcement in 1992 and joined the federal government as a Customs inspector in January 2002. He later converted to an officer under the newly created CBP on March 2003. Since then, he has worked for the OFO’s Enforcement Officer Program the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET), and the Great Falls Tactical Analysis Unit (TAU). Allen has also supported the Ports of Nogales and Naco in Arizona, as well as in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“Mr. Allen is a proven leader,” said Michael Neipert, CBP’s Area Port of Memphis Director. “His experience in law enforcement will make him a valuable asset to the Port of Nashville and the local law enforcement community.”

The Port of Nashville is assigned to the Area Port of Memphis, within CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) in New Orleans. Allen will oversee operations at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) as well as strategic partnerships with various courier hubs, aiding in drug and weapon seizures, Intellectual Property Right enforcement, and agriculture enforcement. Allen said he plans to build on this mission.

“I look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders and building on the outstanding work environment that has already been established by the officers and employees of CBP Nashville,” Allen said.

Allen replaces former port director Derrick Coleman, who advanced to another position within the agency.

