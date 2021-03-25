CGI Names Industry Leader Stephanie Mango President of CGI Federal

CGI has announced the appointment of Stephanie Mango as President of CGI Federal with transition activities effective immediately. In this role, she will lead CGI Federal’s 7,000 professionals, partnering with more than 85 government agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions.

“I am honored to take the helm of such a remarkable organization that provides mission-critical services to help agencies enhance citizen engagement, accelerate digital transformation, protect America’s assets, modernize operations and empower the Federal workforce of the future,” stated Mango. “I’ve seen firsthand how the contributions of our members have shaped the success of our clients, our business and our communities, and I am excited about the road ahead of us.”

Mango’s career at CGI Federal spans 25 years, most recently as the Senior Vice-President and leader of the Security, Assistance, Justice and Health (SAJE) Business Unit, where she led a large, diverse client portfolio and oversaw the company’s mergers with Sunflower Systems and TeraThink Corporation.

Outgoing CGI Federal President, Tim Hurlebaus, fully endorsed Mango’s appointment as he transitions to a new role as President of CGI’s U.S. Commercial and State Government operations, replacing Dave Henderson, who will now serve as President of CGI’s Global IP Solutions.

“I have watched Stephanie excel as a leader, as she inspired our team to achieve significant growth and positive outcomes for our clients,” stated Hurlebaus. “Stephanie’s new leadership role positions CGI Federal for continued growth and success.”

“Stephanie is recognized for fostering a collaborative, productive team that balances the needs of our clients, members and shareholders,” added George Schindler, CEO of CGI. “Her consultative style and proven ability to bring the best of CGI globally to her clients has resulted in tremendous success over the past five years. I’m proud to welcome Stephanie as a valuable member of CGI’s Executive Committee.”

Mango is also a recognized thought leader in the government market and an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion. She serves as Vice Chair for the American Council for Technology, as a member of Industry Advisory Council’s executive committee and is a founding member of Chief Washington DC, a network that connects and supports women leaders. Last month, Mango was named a finalist in the WeQual Awards for Leadership Excellence, where she was recognized for amplifying her voice on behalf of female corporate leaders.