Chief Operating Officer Leaves Office of the Director of National Intelligence

A top career official is leaving the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the agency confirmed on Friday.

Deirdre Walsh, who spent more than 10 years at ODNI — most recently as chief operating officer — said in a statement provided through an ODNI spokesperson: “I have served in this challenging role for nearly three years and look forward to taking on my next opportunity.”

It is unclear who will replace Walsh, who was the office’s first COO. A staffer who worked under Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on the House Intelligence Committee also recently joined ODNI to serve as a deputy to the COO.

