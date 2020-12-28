Chris T. Clem Named New Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief

Yuma Sector Border Patrol has a new leader at the helm.

Chris T. Clem was recently named Yuma Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent. He brings 25 years of Border Patrol experience with him, having started his career as an agent at the Lordsburg Station in El Paso Sector in 1995.

Clem’s career includes an array of leadership positions to include senior patrol agent, supervisory border patrol agent, field operations supervisor, patrol agent in charge, as well as associate, assistant and deputy chief patrol agent. He has also worked as a canine handler, an intelligence agent and a firearms instructor.

Clem has been assigned to Border Patrol stations in Lordsburg, New Mexico; Casa Grande, Arizona; and several locations across the southern Texas border. In addition, he has worked at the U.S Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Clem comes to Yuma from his previous position as acting chief patrol agent for Big Bend Sector. He replaces Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after five and a half years in the position. Clem is a native of New Orleans but grew up in Houston. He is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Science in leadership management.

Yuma Sector encompasses 126 miles of international border with Mexico with an area of responsibility covering 181,000 square miles. There are three stations – Yuma, Wellton and Blythe – and three checkpoints, which are manned by over 700 Border Patrol agents.

Read more at CBP

