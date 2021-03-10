CISA and University of Maryland’s David Mussington Elected as a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations

David Mussington, who recently joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as executive assistant director of the Infrastructure Security Division, has been elected as a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mussington is also a professor of the practice and director of the Center for Public Policy and Private Enterprise at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland. He directs the School’s cyber policy initiative and teaches on cyber policy issues and risk management. Prior to joining the university, he was assistant director of the information technology and systems division at the Institute for Defense Analyses. Mussington is also a senior fellow at Canada’s Center for International Governance Innovation. He has more than two decades of experience in national security, cybersecurity and within the private sector.

Founded in 1921, the Council of Foreign Relations is a New York City based nonprofit think tank that specializes in U.S. foreign policy and international affairs. They work to help interested parties better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries.

Read the announcement at the University of Maryland

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)