CISA’s John Felker Announces Retirement

John Felker, an instrumental player in building the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) mission, has announced that he plans to retire on September 25.

Felker currently leads the Integrated Operations Division (IOD) for CISA. IOD focuses integrated operations across the Agency extending to Regional CISA elements, intelligence, operational planning and mission execution with focus on risk mitigation and response efforts. He was formerly the Director of the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center from August 2015 to June 2019.

Prior to joining CISA, Felker served as Director of Cyber and Intelligence Strategy for HP Enterprise Services. He co-authored several papers on cyber intelligence under the auspices of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance and served on the cyber committee of AFCEA.

During a 30-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard, Felker served, among other positions, as Deputy Commander, Coast Guard Cyber Command; Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Cryptologic Group and as executive assistant to the Director of Coast Guard Intelligence, coordinating Directorate activities within the National Intelligence Community. Additionally, he commanded USCGC CAPE UPRIGHT and USCGC RED CEDAR.

In a LinkedIn post, Felker wrote that the past several years have been some of the most exciting, interesting, rewarding and challenging.

“That our team was able to perform so well and deliver on mission while creating a new organization, is a testament to the ability, creativity and positive attitude of the tremendous men and women with whom I’ve had the pleasure to serve.”

Felker serves as a Senior Fellow at the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University. He is currently on the board of directors of the Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, the board of advisors for the Military Cyber Professionals Association and the Cyber Security Forum Initiative and the Board of Governors of the Army Navy Country Club.

His military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Felker graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science and earned his Master of Arts in Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

Felker’s retirement follows CISA’s Assistant Director for Infrastructure, Brian Harrell’s resignation on August 20.

