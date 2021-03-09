Clare Martorana Picked as Federal CIO, Administrator of OMB Office of Electronic Government

Today, President Joe Biden announced Clare Martorana as his choice to serve as the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) and administrator of the Office of Electronic Government at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Throughout her career, Clare Martorana worked to improve and simplify the digital experiences people have when interacting with businesses and government. Martorana most recently served as Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, where for the past two years she stabilized and secured agency operations to deliver better digital-first services for the Federal workforce.

Martorana began her public service career as a member of the U.S. Digital Service team at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, establishing the agency’s enterprise-wide Digital Modernization effort to deliver for veterans the 21st-century digital experience they deserve. Prior to joining government, Martorana was President at Everyday Health and Senior Vice President and General Manager and editor-at-large at WebMD.

Read more at the White House

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)