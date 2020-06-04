Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile held a change of command ceremony for the commanding officer, Tuesday.

During the ceremony, Capt. Christopher J. Hulser assumed the responsibilities of commanding officer of ATC Mobile from Capt. William E. Sasser, Jr.

Rear Adm. Brian K. Penoyer, commander, Force Readiness Command presided over the change of command ceremony.

Sasser has served as the commanding officer of ATC Mobile since 2017. He was responsible for all aspects of Coast Guard pilot and aircrew training, and provided search and rescue responses for the Eighth Coast Guard District. Sasser retired after 34 years of faithful service to the Nation.

Hulser reported from Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C., where he served as the acting director of military personnel.

A change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. It is a time-honored tradition, conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries, to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

The virtual ceremony was broadcasted via Facebook livestream at 10 a.m, Tuesday. We welcome the public to view the event on the “U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile” Facebook page.

