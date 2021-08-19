Coast Guard Cutter Midgett Holds Change of Command Ceremony

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett bid farewell to Capt. Alan McCabe and welcomed Capt. Willie Carmichael as the new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony, Wednesday.

The ceremony was held aboard the cutter and was presided over by Vice Adm. McAllister, commander, Pacific Area. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit.

McCabe departs the cutter after a two-year tenure to continue his career as the 17th District response division chief in Juneau, Alaska.

Carmichael most recently commanded the Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia operating in the Middle East. During his 13-month tenure as the senior Coast Guard representative in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Carmichael led PATFORSWA and provided 365 days of continued support to maritime security operations in the north, central, south Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“Congratulations on a successful tour, Capt. McCabe, and welcome aboard, Capt. Carmichael,” said McAllister. “The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett is a world-class ship capable of executing the most challenging national security missions, allowing the Coast Guard to continue advancing our longstanding commitment to safeguard the nation’s maritime security and economic interests through critical and frequent deployments throughout the Pacific. I am confident that under your leadership, Midgett will continue to serve U.S. national interest in the region.”

The Midgett was commissioned August 24, 2019, and serves as one of eight operating national security cutters in the Coast Guard. The legend class national security cutter is the largest and most technologically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard fleet. It is capable of operating in the most demanding open ocean environment and is built for complex law enforcement and national security missions involving both the Coast Guard and multiple partner agencies.

