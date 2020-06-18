Coast Guard Cutter Northland Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony

Coast Guard Cmdr. Patricia M. Bennet relieved Cmdr. Charles L. Banks as commander of Coast Guard Cutter Northland in an official change-of-command ceremony held aboard the ship, Tuesday.

Capt. Mark Gordon, chief of operations for Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, presided over the time-honored tradition and ceremony.

Bennet most recently served as the executive officer aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, and has also served aboard Coast Guard Cutters Midgett, Mustang, Adak, and Sanibel.

Banks will assume the position of chief of cutter forces for Atlantic Area Command, and serve as fleet manager for the Atlantic Area commander in Portsmouth.

Coast Guard Cutter Northland is a 270-foot cutter based out of Portsmouth, and is a multi-mission platform, which allows crews to conduct missions such as law enforcement, humanitarian missions, and search and rescue.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)