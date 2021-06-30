Rear Admiral Mauger presents Captain Mike Glander with a Legion of Merit during the change of command ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center. Captain Glander was relieved by Captain Scott Calhoun. (USCG photo)

Coast Guard Navigation Center Holds Change of Command

The U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) held a change of command ceremony Friday at the Coast Guard’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, and Intelligence (C5I) Service Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

During the ceremony, Captain Scott Calhoun assumed command of NAVCEN from Captain Michael Glander.

Captain Calhoun’s last assignment was as the Senior Maritime Safety and Security Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Transportation. As the Coast Guard’s liaison, he was responsible for coordinating policy that ensured the safety, security, and resiliency of the marine transportation system. Following three years in command of NAVCEN, Captain Glander retired after 28 years of service.

Rear Adm. John W. Mauger, the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., presided over the ceremony.

NAVCEN provides services to enhance U.S. waterways and respond to the needs of civil GPS users. These services include:

  • Conducting maritime risk and traffic analysis for the safety and efficiency of ports and waterways
  • Creating visualization products on demand from the archive of the vessel Nationwide Automatic Identification System
  • Disseminating navigation and GPS information through a 24/7 Navigation Information Service watch.
  • Operating the Long Range Identification and Tracking Business Help Desk
  • Managing electronic charting portfolios for U.S. Coast Guard units
  • Serving as the primary U.S. government interface with civil GPS users (except aviation)
  • Receiving and coordinating investigation of GPS outage reports

Through the website, anyone can contact NAVCEN to resolve navigation issues, or to report a GPS outage. More information is available at the NAVCEN website at www.navcen.uscg.gov

