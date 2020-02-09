Coast Guard Rear Adm. Peter J. Brown, commander of the Coast Guard Seventh District, is greeted at Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 4, 2017, during a visit to check on operations in the area. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen has been vital in the interagency response to the devestation caused to the area by Hurricane Maria. (Coast Guard photo by Eric D. Woodall)

Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown Appointed Admin Coordinator for Puerto Rico Recovery

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown has been named the Trump administration’s Special Representative for Puerto Rico’s Disaster Recovery.

Brown will coordinate United States government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico after Category 4 Hurricane Maria in September 2017 and the January 2020 magnitude 6.4 earthquake. Brown will coordinate federal recovery efforts in collaboration with other White House components including the Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Office of Management and Budget.

On Wednesday, Brown met with Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón to discuss the island’s needs and Brown’s new role.

Before joining the White House in July 2019 as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Brown was the Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District headquartered in Miami. Brown’s first duty station in the Coast Guard was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and he has served more than half of his career in the Caribbean. Originally from Somers, N.Y., Brown is a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He also earned a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Miami and a law degree from the University of Connecticut.

(Visited 80 times, 80 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Emergency Preparedness

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top