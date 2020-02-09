Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown Appointed Admin Coordinator for Puerto Rico Recovery

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter J. Brown has been named the Trump administration’s Special Representative for Puerto Rico’s Disaster Recovery.

Brown will coordinate United States government efforts to build the infrastructure and resiliency of Puerto Rico after Category 4 Hurricane Maria in September 2017 and the January 2020 magnitude 6.4 earthquake. Brown will coordinate federal recovery efforts in collaboration with other White House components including the Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Office of Management and Budget.

On Wednesday, Brown met with Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón to discuss the island’s needs and Brown’s new role.

Before joining the White House in July 2019 as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, Brown was the Commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District headquartered in Miami. Brown’s first duty station in the Coast Guard was in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and he has served more than half of his career in the Caribbean. Originally from Somers, N.Y., Brown is a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He also earned a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Miami and a law degree from the University of Connecticut.

(Visited 80 times, 80 visits today)