Critical Infrastructure Authority Brian Harrell Joins LookingGlass Advisory Board

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a leader in operationalizing threat intelligence, announced the appointment today of Brian Harrell to its Advisory Board. Harrell brings extensive acumen and experience spanning the convergence between cyber and physical security, insider threat, and infrastructure security across organizations in both the government and private sector.

Harrell currently serves as the vice president and chief security officer (CSO) at AVANGRID, an energy company with assets and operations in 24 states, where he is responsible for physical and cybersecurity, security compliance, enterprise risk governance, and fire protection units. In 2018, he was appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the sixth Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, he served as the first Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“Brian has an unparalleled understanding of the security requirements and challenges of information and operational technologies. We’re gratified to be able to leverage his critical insight into nation-state adversaries and their tactics and what it takes to help mitigate impacts during a security incident,” said LookingGlass Executive Vice President, Ronald Nielson.

“I’ve seen firsthand this company’s products and services work in real time to help mitigate threats and provide early warning of malicious activity and look forward to offering thought leadership to a proven organization dedicated to helping critical infrastructure companies safeguard their systems and infrastructure,” added Harrell.

LookingGlass empowers organizations with threat intelligence and active defense through the company’s product portfolio to monitor, model, manage and mitigate risks in real time. The company’s portfolio of products includes scoutPRIME, which allows you to see what the adversary sees through an “outside-in” view of your internet infrastructure, and scoutTHREAT, which guides and enables your analysts to model adversarial capabilities and intent.

