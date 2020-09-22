Cyber VC Paladin Capital Group Appoints Former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin as Managing Director

Global cyber and deep tech investor, Paladin Capital Group, today announces the appointment of Ciaran Martin, CB, as a Managing Director.

Ciaran joins Paladin from the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which he established as its first CEO in 2016 and is regarded as one of the best public authorities in the world for cybersecurity. The mission of the NCSC is to help make the UK a safe place to live and work online, working with the public sector, SMEs and industry, and the general public. Ciaran was the head of cybersecurity at GCHQ from 2014 before starting up the NCSC.

Michael Steed, Founder and Managing Partner, stated: “Ciaran Martin is an exceptional talent in the cyber sphere and we’re profoundly pleased to have him join the Paladin team. His understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape and knowledge of the technologies required to meet those challenges will help us assess potential investments and support our portfolio companies in their growth.

“At Paladin we focus on companies that have a “dual lens”, that is, they provide services to government and commercial customers. Ciaran’s experience working across the public and private sectors to develop cyber solutions will be invaluable for the companies we back.”

Paladin is a venture capital investor in early stage companies, based in EMEA, North America and Asia, which develop products and services that defend, monitor and secure our shared critical, digital infrastructure. Ciaran will be based in Paladin’s European headquarters in the UK. He will assist with the development of Paladin’s presence in the growing European cybersecurity early stage market. He will also be part of Paladin’s global Strategic Advisory Board, advising the company on threats, trends, risks and opportunities in cybersecurity for businesses and governments. This important role is in addition to Ciaran’s position as Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

Ciaran Martin commented: “I am delighted to be working with the Paladin team. I learned in Government that whether it’s in the UK, Europe, the US or globally, the common cyber threats we face can only be solved if there is a strong, innovative private sector taking care of huge swathes of the problem. That presents enormous economic opportunities for talented technologists and entrepreneurs and I’m looking forward to being part of a venture capital team helping them to succeed.”

Previously, Ciaran was Constitution Director at the Cabinet Office from 2011, working on the Scottish independence referendum. From 2008-11 he was Director of Security and Intelligence at the Cabinet Office.

