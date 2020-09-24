Cybersecurity Pioneer Cyemptive Technologies Names Lynn McLean as Senior Vice President of Sales

Cyemptive Technologies, a provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity products and technology and winner of the Department of Homeland Security’s 2019 national competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, today named former Hitachi and Hewlett Packard executive Lynn McLean as Senior Vice President of Sales.

In her new role with Cyemptive, McLean will be responsible for continuing to drive revenue growth, leading direct and indirect sales globally for the company.

McLean brings more than 35 years of experience in high technology sectors as an experienced international sales leader in digital transformation, big data, cloud services, enterprise data center and additive manufacturing solutions, managing large teams of both direct and partner sales. Most recently, she led the Americas Go-To-Market sales team at 3D Systems with accountability to drive revenue, profitability, and market penetration for their 3D Printer Solutions and On Demand parts manufacturing.

Previously, McLean was with Hitachi Vantara where she was highly successful leading sales with Strategic Global System Integrators (GSIs) driving significant revenue growth for Hitachi’s Emerging Solutions, including solutions created by Cyemptive founder, Rob Pike.

“Lynn brings both extensive experience and passion that will accelerate Cyemptive Technologies’ growth and expansion into this next critical phase of our business. Her background leading application development teams in IT Systems Development, combined with her many successful years of front-line sales, provides a valuable addition to our executive team.” said Rob Pike, CEO and Founder, Cyemptive Technologies, Inc.

Prior to joining Hitachi, McLean served as the Vice President of partner development for Technology Integrator, MTM Technologies. Formerly, she spent more than eight years with Hewlett Packard, advancing through the sales management organization to the executive level, where she managed the HP Services Sales for consulting, outsourcing and technical support in the Western US.

She also served as an Officer in the United States Navy, managing large systems development projects supported by Federal System Integrators. McLean holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Marquette University.

