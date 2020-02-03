D.C. Resilience Expert Kevin Bush Joining HSEMA’s Senior Leadership Team

Continuing Mayor Muriel Bowser’s commitment to building a more resilient DC, today, Kevin Bush, Chief Resilience Officer, will join the senior leadership team at the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). The move follows the launch of the District’s resilience strategy in April and ongoing planning efforts to implement a practice of preparedness and resilience across the District.

In his new role as Chief of Resilience and Emergency Preparedness, Bush will oversee HSEMA’s Long-Term Risk Reduction, Planning, Training and Exercises, and Regional Technical Assistance Bureaus. This includes managing the District’s hazard mitigation, critical infrastructure preparedness, disaster recovery and preparedness, and public and private sector engagement efforts. Bush will represent the District in regional preparedness work with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and surrounding jurisdictions.

“We’re laser focused on implementing all 68 initiatives outlined in the Resilience DC strategy. You saw that reflected in Mayor Bowser’s FY20 budget and will see that again in the forthcoming FY21 budget,” said City Administrator Rashad Young. “I’m excited Kevin, as Chief Resilience Officer, is taking on this additional responsibility as Chief of Resilience and Emergency Preparedness. HSEMA works on bringing down the District’s future risk, works across the region with the public and private sectors, and increases our overall preparedness for the future – in short, a perfect team to focus on implementation of Resilient DC and ensure that we all thrive in the face of change.”

Bush will also be response for the District’s hazard mitigation and resilience efforts in close coordination with Federal Emergency Management Agency programs like the new Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Initiative.

“I look forward to Kevin joining our team,” said HSEMA Director Christopher Rodriguez. “We are dedicated to building a safer, stronger, and more resilient DC; and the experience and knowledge Kevin has gained while serving as the District’s Chief Resilience Officer will help us achieve this important undertaking.”

Prior to joining DC Government in 2017, Bush was a longtime U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) policy strategist. Bush has extensive experience building coalitions that design and execute award-winning resilience and threat assessment initiatives. He previously served as a Community Planning and Infrastructure/Supervisory Resilience Specialist at HUD. In this position, Bush led HUD’s first-ever team dedicated to resilience policy, risk reduction, community engagement, and infrastructure. At HUD, Bush also coordinated efforts across multiple federal agencies to establish a uniform Federal Flood Risk Reduction Standard. Among the many recognitions that he has received, Bush earned the Secretary’s Recognition for Hurricane Sandy Recovery and the Secretary’s Award for Distinguished Disaster Assistance. He is a recognized leader of national policy and best practices to address climate change and issues of affordable housing and planning at the municipal and regional levels.

The Resilient DC plan is available for review here.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)